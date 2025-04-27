"Pyaar se hum inhe aayi kehte hain": Asha Bhosle receives a shout out from 'Anupamaa' fame Sudhanshu Pandey

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 27 : 'Anupamaa' fame Sudhanshu Pandey on Sunday penned a heartfelt note for legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

In his Instagram post, he hinted at his collaboration with the 'Dum Maro Dum' hitmaker.

"LEGENDS ARE NEVER TIRED AND NEVER RETIRED! PYAAR SE HUM INHE AAYI KEHTE HAIN LEKIN YE SABKI MAAYI HAIN ... LAST OF THE LEGENDS ... Watch this space for more ... #comingsoon #abob #abandofboys #ashabhosle #music #song," Sudhanshu captioned the post.

He also shared a few adorable pictures from his memorable meeting with Asha Bhosle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DI8Pqx-MUtd/?img_index=3

Sudhanshu is not only a great actor but also a singer. He was part of A Band of Boys, which was formed in 2001. He quit the band sometime later to pursue acting. And years laters, the 'Band of Boys' members in 2024 reunited to enthrall the audience with their music once again.

The group consists of Karan Oberoi, Siddharth Haldipur, Sherrin Varghese, Chintoo Bhosle and Sudhanshu Pandey.

They rose to fame with their albums,'Yeh Bhi Woh Bhi' (2002) and 'Gaane Bhi Do Yaaro' (2006) and some of their most popular songs include 'Meri Neend', 'Gori', 'Nain Kataari' and 'Thirchi Nazar', amongst others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor