"Pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain": Dharmendra thanks fans for love showered on his 88th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : Overwhelmed with the love received on his 88th birthday, veteran actor Dharmendra has expressed gratitude to fans.

Taking to Instagram, Dharmendra shared a video to thank people for their love.

In the video, Dharmendra can be seen wearing a pink turban and holding a flower pot in hand.

"Doston, har jagah se, gaon se, aise pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain, safa aya hai, pehen kar dekh raha hoon mai kaisa lagta hoon. Isme pyaar hi pyaar hai. Bahut acha lagta hoon aur sab apka pyaar jo aya hain. Jeete raho khush raho jis tarah se aap pyaar de rahe ho apko jee jaan se pyaar deta hoon mai. Okay, love you," he said.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Friends, love you all for your loving response on 88th Birthday."

As soon as the video was posted, fans and followers flooded the comment section.

Jackie Shroff wrote, "Respects love."

One of the users wrote, "Sir god bless you."

Another user commented, "You're handsome forever @aapkadharam ji love you "

The 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra, turned 88 on Friday.

This year, the veteran star came out of his residence and celebrated his birthday with his fans and paparazzi stationed outside his home.

He was accompanied by his elder son and actor Sunny Deol.

Several pictures and videos of the 'Sholay' actor cutting a giant 7-tier cake in front of his fans went viral on social media.

The massive cake featured the actor's photos and colourful, edible roses.

Dharmendra has worked in different genres including romance, action, and comedy. He has given several hits including 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke', 'Aankhen', 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Anupama', among others. Recently, he also made headlines for his role in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

He will be next seen in the upcoming untitled romantic drama film which also features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Apart from that, he also has director Sriram Raghavan's next 'Ekkis' which also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will release on January 10, 2025.

