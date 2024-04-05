Pyarelal cheers 'Superstar Singer 3’ contestants' rendition of ‘Woh Hai Zara Khafa Khafa’

Mumbai, April 5 Music composer Pyarelal Sharma heaped praise on the contestants of ’Superstar Singer 3’ - Nishant Gupta and Devanasriya K, sharing how they both poured their hearts into the song, weaving melodies and harmonies with grace and finesse.

This Sunday, the kids’ singing reality show is set to honour the legacy of the legendary music composer, Pyarelal in the ‘Pyarelal Ji Special’

All the contestants and captains will showcase their singing prowess by performing some of Pyarelal Ji's timeless melodies, ranging from classic film songs to foot-tapping melodies, in the presence of the music maestro himself, Pyarelal Ji, and his wife Sunila Sharma.

The duet was performed by the contestants from captain Mohd Danish’s team -- Nishant (Gurugram, Haryana) and Devanasriya (Kozhikode, Kerala), who sang 'Woh Hai Zara Khafa Khafa' and 'Hum Tum Dono Jab Mil Jayenge', leaving everyone spellbound.

Mesmerised by the performance, Pyarelal said: “You both poured your hearts into the song, weaving melodies and harmonies with such grace and finesse. It was truly remarkable, and each one of you showcased your unique talent effortlessly. When you began singing, I noticed you were looking everywhere else but me.”

“You were feeling nervous, so you sang while keeping your gaze fixed on the stage. Your performance touched me deeply, and I am speechless, as no words are enough to describe what a great performer you are. I mean every word of appreciation from the bottom of my heart,” he added.

Super Judge Neha Kakkar said: “These kids sing so wonderfully that one day, they might even surpass the captains or myself, which would be a source of immense pride for all of us. It was amazing. Keep shining.”

‘Superstar Singer 3’ airs on Sony.

