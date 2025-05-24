‘Qayamat’ Hits the Deck: Housefull 5 Cast Brings the Heat on the Cruise!"

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 is one of the biggest releases this year. While the hype around the teaser and the songs Laal Pari and Dil E Nadaan have already become fan favourites, the makers have now dropped a stylised new track, Qayamat. Qayamat is sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Shruti Dhasmana, with lyrics penned by SOM and stunning choreography by Adil Shaikh. Music is presented by Tseries. Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani, with the story and screenplay by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Set against the stunning backdrop of a luxury cruise, Qayamat brings a totally different vibe to Housefull 5. With the cast dressed in all white, the song captures style, charm, and carefree vibes as they have fun on the deck. But beneath the glamour and fun lies a pulse of mystery—fleeting glances, cryptic smiles, and hints of something deeper brewing in the story.

The songs from the film are visually stunning with music, choreography and picturization that will keep you glued. One must carefully notice that how each of the three songs are absolutely different from each other and each of them leaves you hints on the storyline of the film. The film has on board the biggest starcast from Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. Housefull 5 grand trailer is going to release on 27th May.

Story, Screenplay and Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5- Killer Comedy is releasing worldwide on 6th June 2025.