"Qubool hai se saath phero tak": Sare Khan marries actor Krish Pathak in intimate court ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Actor Saaraa Khan has tied the knot with actor-producer Krish Pathak. The couple officially registered their marriage in an intimate court ceremony.

The actress, who is best known for her roles in 'Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai' and 'Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi', took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share the happy news with fans along with a series of beautiful pictures with Krish. Along with the photos, she shared an adorable note that reflected their love story.

"Two faiths. One script. Infinite love. The signatures are sealed. From 'Qubool Hai' se 'Saat Phere', the vows await this December. Two hearts, two cultures, one forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when love is the headline, everything else becomes a beautiful subplot," wrote the actress.

Soon after the actress shared the images, fans and friends chimed in the comment section to shower their love and blessings on the newlyweds.

Actor Avika Gor, who recently got married herself, commented, "Omg!!!!!!" while Monalisa wrote, "Congratulations... God bless you."

This is Saaraa Khan's second marriage. She was previously married to actor Ali Merchant in a televised ceremony during Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. The two later separated in 2011.

