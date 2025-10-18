"Qubool hai x3": 'Dangal' fame Zaira Wasim gets married, shares pics from her nikaah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Zaira Wasim, the actor who left the film industry more than six years ago, shared the happy news of her wedding with her fans on Friday night.

Zaira took to Instagram to post two pictures from her wedding day, but did not reveal the name or face of her husband.

For her big day, Zaira chose a bright red wedding outfit with golden embroidery. The photos showed the couple signing the nikaah papers and posing with their backs to the camera.

Along with the pictures, she wrote a short caption that read, "Qubool Hai x3."

Zaira made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with 'Dangal,' where she played the younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat. The film, which also starred Aamir Khan, was a massive hit, and her performance won her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

She later starred in 'Secret Superstar' (2017), a musical drama about a teenage girl chasing her dreams of becoming a singer. The film also featured Aamir Khan and was praised for its story and performances.

Zaira's last film was 'The Sky Is Pink' in 2019, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. Soon after, she announced her decision to quit acting, saying she wanted to focus on her faith.

In a Facebook post at the time, she had written, "I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now, it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else."

