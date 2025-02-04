"Que Sera Sera remains a favourite even today," says Madhuri Dixit as she recalls working in 'Pukar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 : Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene's recent post on Instagram is filled with nostalgia and gratitude.

As her film 'Pukar' completed 25 years on Tuesday, she took to social media to thank audience for making the film especially the song 'Que Sera Sera', a timeless classic, with their abundant love.

"It feels incredible to celebrate 25 years of Pukar! This film holds a special place in my heartnot only because of its powerful story and the unforgettable experience of working with Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Santoshi, and the entire team, but also because of the love it continues to receive from all of you. Que Sera Sera remains a favorite even today! Thank you for keeping the magic alive. Here's to timeless cinema," wrote Madhuri on Instagram.

Madhuri starred alongside Anil Kapoor in Pukar, delivering a performance to remember. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film received critical acclaim for its gripping storyline, chartbuster songs, stellar cast.

Madhuri was most recently seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' also features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri and Rajpal Yadav.

Despite facing a clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' performed extremely well at box office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor