Queen Latifah biopic announced, Will Smith among producers

Washington [US], September 20 : A biopic focused on the life and career of Queen Latifah is currently in development and promises to chronicle the journey of the multifaceted performer, who has made her mark as a rapper, singer, and actress, earning accolades including Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe awards.

It marks the first instalment in a series of hip-hop biopics from Flavor Unit Entertainment, Westbrook Studios, and Jesse Collins Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter, this project.

The film will explore Latifah's rise to fame, highlighting her influential contributions to both music and film.

HarbourView Equity Partners is providing financial support for this biopic and several future projects aimed at celebrating iconic figures in hip-hop, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

As of now, details regarding the writer or director of the Queen Latifah project have yet to be announced.

The producing team includes Latifah and Shakim Compere from Flavor Unit Entertainment, along with Will Smith and Miguel Melendez from Westbrook Studios, and Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon from Jesse Collins Entertainment.

This latter company is known for producing popular miniseries such as 'The New Edition Story' and 'The Bobby Brown Story', which aired on BET, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a joint statement, Latifah and Compere expressed their enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We all came into this industry together, and Hip Hop has shaped each and every one of us. Hip Hop's impact has expanded beyond just music and has created a lasting impression on culture and society overall. It is a dream to be able to collaborate with friends and colleagues that have not only a shared understanding but are able to tell these stories that were the backdrop of our lives," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Will Smith added his excitement about the collaboration, saying, "When you bring talented people and teams together, you can create something truly special. I'm thrilled to work alongside Flavor Unit, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and HarbourView, to highlight the incredible stories of some of our favorite artists and icons. There's no better story to start with than the one of Queen Latifah, an undisputed legend who has both entertained and inspired us for so many years."

Queen Latifah made her debut in the music industry with her first studio album in 1989 at just 19 years old.

She is best known for her Grammy-winning single 'U.N.I.T.Y.' from 1993, and her prominent roles in television, including 'Living Single' and 'The Equalizer', as well as films such as 'Chicago', 'Beauty Shop', and 'Girls Trip'.

