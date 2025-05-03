Queen Latifah reacts to 'The Equalizer' cancellation

Washington [US], April 3 : Queen Latifah has addressed the fans of her CBS series 'The Equalizer' after the show's cancellation was announced.

In an Instagram post, she reflected on her run as Robyn McCall and thanked the cast, crew, writers, and producers for their hard work.

Queen Latifah expressed her gratitude to the fans and wrote, "Y'all have been so loyal, so loud, and so ride-or-die and that's exactly why we keep doing this. We can't thank you enough. It means the world to us."

She also reassured fans that she will be back with a new project soon, and wrote, "Don't worry I'll be back kicking ass in something new real soon. Can't wait to share it with you."

The cancellation of 'The Equalizer' marks the end of an era for the show, which has been a staple on CBS for five seasons.

The series was a reimagining of the classic 1980s series and starred Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those in need.

Queen Latifah's role in 'The Equalizer' has been praised for its portrayal of a strong and empowered woman.

The show has also been notable for being one of the few network dramas to feature a Black woman as the lead character.

With the series, Queen Latifah became only the fourth Black woman to headline a primetime network drama.

