'Queen of Tears' Breaks 'Goblin’s' Record, Becomes the Second Highest Rated K-Drama On TVN

'Queen of Tears' drama starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won sets a new record on TVN's ratings Charts. Earlier this drama replaced beloved 'Reply 1988' for the number 3 spot and now it has toppled the timeless and evergreen drama 'Goblin' to claim the title of TVN's second highest-rated K-drama ever. At the rate at which this drama is getting popular, it might take over the highest rating drama on TVN 'Crashlanding on You's' spot.

This winning streak is in terms of ratings and viewership both is not just domestically but also on a global level. The story revolves around Kim So Hyun who is married to rich girl Kim Ji Woon and is living with his in-laws. Kim So Hyun who was in love with his wife eventually wants to divorce her because of family and her behavior, but he wants to separate without creating a mess. Later Kim So Hyun discovers that Kim Ji Woon has very little time on her hands as she is dealing with rare cancer. Kim So Hyun thinks it is easy to get out of relationship as she is dying. While acting of being in love, he falls for Kim Ji Woon all over again. This drama includes comedy, humor, love, and revenge.

Read More: Hospital Playlist to Business Proposal: List of Best 5 Korean Dramas for Beginners

This drama has achieved its highest viewership ratings to date on April 14th, right after airing its latest episode. According to Nielsen Korea, episode 12 of the show recorded an average nationwide rating of 20.7 %, surpassing 20% for the first time and setting a new all-time high for the show.

As of now only 2 K-dramas before this, 'Crash Landing on You' and 'Goblin', had ever surpassed the impressive 20 % ratings mark in the broadcaster's history. It remains to be seen if the Kim Soo Hyun drama can dethrone Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's record-breaking North Korea-South Korea love story, which achieved a staggering nationwide average of 21.7 % for its finale back in 2020.