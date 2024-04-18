Quentin Tarantino backs away from 'The Movie Critic'

Washington [US], April 18 : Oscar-winning filmmaker, Quentin Tarantino, has announced his departure from the much-anticipated film, 'The Movie Critic.'

With nine iconic films under his belt, the anticipation surrounding his elusive tenth and final project has been palpable.

However, the recent reports by Variety, have left fans both intrigued and bewildered as Tarantino announced his departure from the much-discussed film, 'The Movie Critic.'

Initially envisioned as a nostalgic tribute to Tarantino's formative years in 1970s California, 'The Movie Critic' aimed to delve into the gritty underbelly of Hollywood through the perspective of a jaded critic.

The possibility of Brad Pitt reprising his role as Cliff Booth from 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' added an extra layer of intrigue to the project.

However, as the development progressed, Tarantino's creative direction evolved, leading to uncertainty about the film's narrative trajectory.

The inability to secure a California Tax Credit further complicates the fate of the project, as per Variety.

Unlike his previous ventures, 'The Movie Critic' faced challenges in securing studio support, reminiscent of Tarantino's abandoned R-rated 'Star Trek' concept. Speculation about Sony's involvement ultimately fizzled out, leaving the project in limbo.

The Hollywood Reporter ignited speculation over a year ago when it first unveiled details about Tarantino's potential final project. The film, touted to be the filmmaker's crowning achievement as his tenth directorial venture, has captivated audiences and critics alike.

With Tarantino's steadfast commitment to retiring from directing after this milestone, the anticipation surrounding this enigmatic project has only intensified.

He has long expressed his desire to conclude his directorial career on a high note, ensuring that his filmography remains a testament to his unparalleled talent and creativity. In a candid interview with a magazine obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Tarantino articulated his philosophy, stating, "Directors don't get better as they get older... I don't want that bad, out-of-touch comedy in my filmography... When directors get out-of-date, it's not pretty."

In a remarkable turn of events, Tarantino recently ventured into the realm of literature with the publication of a novelization of his critically acclaimed film, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

The novel not only offers fresh insights into the intricacies of the film's narrative but also delves deeper into the psyche of its characters, including the enigmatic Cliff Booth played by Brad Pitt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor