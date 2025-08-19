Quentin Tarantino reveals why he scrapped his likely last film 'The Movie Critic'

Washington, DC [US], August 19 : The Academy Award-winning director Quentin Tarantino discussed his long-rumoured 10th and final film, 'The Movie Critic.' He said the project was ultimately scrapped because it was too similar to his previous work, reported Variety.

During an expansive interview on "The Church of Tarantino" podcast, as quoted by Variety, the two Oscar-winning director revealed why he scrapped his long rumoured 10th film 'The Movie Critic'.

"I wasn't really excited about dramatising what I wrote when I was in pre-production, partly because I'm using the skillset that I learned from 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' [of] 'How are we going to turn Los Angeles into the Hollywood of 1969 without using CGI?'" he explained as quoted by Variety.

"It was something we had to pull off. We had to achieve it. It wasn't for sure that we could do it. 'The Movie Critic,' there was nothing to figure out. I already kind of knew, more or less, how to turn L.A. into an older time. It was too much like the last one," added Tarantino.

In the same interview, the Oscar-winning director picked his favourite directorial work of his film career. The director picked 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' and called 'Inglourious Basterds' as his "best" project.

"'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is my favourite, 'Inglourious Basterds' is my best," Tarantino said as quoted by Variety.

The director further called his film 'Kill Bill' an "ultimate Quentin" movie and claims that nobody could've made it at that time.

"But I think 'Kill Bill' is the ultimate Quentin movie, like nobody else could've made it. Every aspect about it is so particularly ripped, like with tentacles and bloody tissue, from my imagination and my id and my loves and my passion and my obsession. So I think 'Kill Bill' is the movie I was born to make, I think 'Inglourious Basterds' is my masterpiece, but 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is my favourite," said Tarantino as quoted by Variety.

Despite Tarantino's affinity for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' David Fincher will direct the highly anticipated sequel, "The Adventures of Cliff Booth," for Netflix, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, the actor Brad Pitt will reprise his role as stuntman and potential wife-killer Cliff Booth. The film will not be released in theatres but will stream on Netflix.

It's an especially unique production, not only because a high-profile director is helming a sequel to another high-profile director's film, but also because of the property's shift from a theatrical studio to a streamer.

According to Variety, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' was released by Sony Pictures in 2019, but Tarantino negotiated a deal that would return him ownership of the film's underlying copyright after a number of years. The project comes under fruition after Tarantino scrapped plans for what would've been his 10th (and allegedly final) feature, 'The Movie Critic.'

According to Variety, the story was said to take place in the '70s and follow a film critic. It had been rumoured that Pitt would be playing some version of his 'Once Upon a Time' character Cliff Booth, who in Tarantino's novelisation of his own feature was revealed to be quite the movie buff.

Now, Pitt will officially reprise the role, which won him an Oscar for supporting actor.

The project reunites Pitt with Fincher, who have each made some of their most acclaimed films together: the seminal thriller 'Se7en,' cult satire 'Fight Club' and Oscar darling 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button', reported Variety.

