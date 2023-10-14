Quentin Tarantino visits southern Israeli base to boost IDF morale

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 14 : Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino visited a base in southern Israel to boost IDF morale amid Israel's ongoing war on the Hamas terror group.

Taking to X, the official page of Israel War Room wrote, "Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino visits an Israeli base in southern Israel to boost IDF morale."

https://twitter.com/IsraelWarRoom/status/1712894020156858473?t=k4F-SxFRdJG5fHkwWOrPVg&s=08

He is pictured with troops posing in front of an aeroplane and the Israeli flag.

Tarantino has spent the last two years in Tel Aviv with his Israeli musician wife Daniella Pick and their two children.

The Israel-Hamas war entered the eighth day on Saturday. The conflict erupted after the terror group, Hamas, launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, and a barrage of rockets into southern Israel

Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said that the death toll from the Hamas terror attacks on Israel has jumped to 1,300 and more than 3000 have been injured.

He also touched on the ongoing efforts to collect the bodies and bring them to Tel Aviv for identification before handing them over to their loved ones. Calling it a "tedious and detailed process", he noted that Israel has never in history faced such a situation.

The Israel Defence Forces on Friday called for an immediate evacuation of Gaza.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which has seen numerous exchanges of hostilities, underscores the fragile nature of the situation in the region. Efforts for de-escalation and ceasefire have been made by various international parties, but achieving lasting peace remains a formidable challenge. Civilians on both sides continue to endure the consequences of violence, highlighting the importance of international efforts to bring an end to the hostilities and pave the way for a lasting peace in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor