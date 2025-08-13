"Questionable talent": Akshay Kumar's hilarious reaction to Twinkle Khanna's 'Tamma Tamma' dance video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : Bollywood star couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are known for sharing an amazing camaraderie, often poking fun at each other and engaging in playful banter.

In a recent instance, Twinkle's little attempt at recreating 'Tamma Tamma' received the most hilarious response from Akshay Kumar.

Taking to her Instagram, Khanna shared a video of her dancing, where she tried to recreate Madhuri Dixit's iconic steps from the song, only to end up looking like Sanjay Dutt, she joked.

"Thought I was pulling off a Madhuri, but ended up looking like Sanjay Dutt. Side note: fractured my foot during the pandemic attempting this very step. Whose dance style do you think you have, and what's the reality?" she wrote alongside the video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNSBWIOoBBz/

In an epic comeback, her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, quipped, "Talent - questionable. Confidence - unshakable. Wife - priceless."

Fans were left in splits as they came across the husband and wife's funny exchange in the comment section. Twinkle also dropped a "hahahaha" comment in response.

Tahira Kashyap reacted to the video and jokingly wrote, "Killed it quite literally!"

On the work front, Twinkle Khanna is soon set to host a new celebrity talk show titled 'Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle.' Earlier in July, Prime Video confirmed the news along with a poster of the show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMZmo9MO5qe/

"They've got the tea and it's two much to miss. #TwoMuchOnPrime, Coming Soon," the streamer wrote.

Twinkle and Kajol will take over the hosting duties, bringing their signature mix of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to the conversation that are expected to get "humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic."

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the much-awaited 'Jolly LLB 3' opposite Arshad Warsi. The teaser for the third instalment was unveiled on August 12, giving a glimpse into the funny yet intense clash between both the actors.

Saurabh Shukla is also returning as Judge Tripathi.

'Jolly LLB 3' will be released on September 19, 2025.

