‘Quiet but inspiring strength’: Shruti Haasan on playing Preeti in ‘Coolie’

Chennai, Aug 11 Shruti Haasan, who stars alongside Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna in the highly anticipated film ‘Coolie’, has opened up about her role as Preeti — a character she describes as quite different from herself, yet deeply relatable in many ways.

“I don’t think Preeti is like me at all,” Shruti admitted.

“But I did connect with certain aspects of her. I believe many women will relate to those parts, and that’s what I really liked about the character. Preeti is extremely responsible, extremely focused, and quite inspiring.”

For Shruti, the role offered an opportunity to portray a kind of quiet strength that is often overlooked but deeply impactful.

She believes Preeti represents women whose determination and sense of responsibility rarely make headlines, yet form the backbone of their personal and professional worlds.

Known for seamlessly blending commercial appeal with emotional depth, Shruti approaches Preeti with grounded authenticity.

She credits the experience of working with industry icons Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj, as both professionally rewarding and personally enriching.

“Sharing screen space with such legends and being guided by Lokesh was an incredible learning experience,” she said.

“It pushed me to explore new facets of my performance.” In Coolie, Shruti Preeti adds a layer of emotional depth to the film’s high-energy narrative, bringing inspiration and relatability to audiences while complementing the larger-than-life action and drama.

With her portrayal, Shruti aims to make Preeti a character who lingers in the audience’s minds long after the credits roll.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor