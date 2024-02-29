"Quietly went to theatres to observe audience's reactions": Director Amit Joshi on 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29 : Director Amit Joshi is currently basking in the success of his recently released romantic drama film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti).

Talking toabout his debut directorial film, Joshi said, "I wanted the viewers to watch and enjoy this movie first because it's a new story. I wanted to know their feedback. There must be feedback (from viewers) before any response (from my side). I was very excited, I wanted the film to release. After the release, I quietly went to the theatres to observe the response of the audience so that I could know which jokes made them laugh."

Earlier, while talking to ANI, Joshi shared his experience of working with Shahid and Kriti in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

He said, "Outstanding! For a first time writer and director, this is a dream come true. Shahid is an amazing actor in himself. He is currently one of the best actors in the country. And the biggest thing is that I had an emotional bond with both of them. When we started working on the film, at the writing stage only we became very good friends and got very close to each other while making of the film and we enjoyed working together a lot. I think this will be Kriti's best performance till date and I don't think anyone has played the character of an AI so well. It was a wonderful experience."

Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also starred veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

On working with Dharmendra, he said, "Dharam ji is a legend. I learnt a lot from him, he is so dedicated. He always used to come on the set 1 hour early. He is such a great artist, he gave so much respect to the first time director and also asked me how to do the scenes, and he himself even improvised on the set."

