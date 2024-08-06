Quinta Brunson, Stephanie Hsu to star in 'Par for the Course'

Washington [US], August 6 : Actors Quinta Brunson and Stephanie Hsu are teaming up for the upcoming comedy film 'Par for the Course', reported Variety.

Point Grey Pictures is collaborating with the 'Abbott Elementary' star and her production company Fifth Chance on the upcoming comedy feature 'Par for the Course' for Universal Pictures.

She is set to star in the film alongside 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' actor Stephanie Hsu.

Brunson will also co-write with Justin Tan, who wrote 'Abbott Elementary' and will direct the movie in his feature debut. Alex McAtee is set to produce on behalf of Point Grey.

Plot details are kept under wraps. "I'm so excited to be working with Point Grey and Universal on' Par for the Course.' This is a comedy close to my heart, and who better to do it with than some of the best producers in the game," Brunson said in a statement. "I've known Seth, Evan, [Point Grey president James Weaver] and Alex for a while and I'm happy to finally work on a project together. Justin Tan is my long-term comedy partner and collaborator, and we are thrilled to have the chance to work together on a film. Stephanie is a talent we are so fortunate to unite with, I can't wait to see what we can do together on screen."

"We're so thrilled at the opportunity to get to work with Quinta," added Rogen. "She's one of our most incredible comedic voices working today, and it's such an honour to get to work alongside her and watch what she brings to this project."

Senior executive vice president of production development Erik Baiers and creative executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project on behalf of the studio, reported Variety.

