R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s love ballad ‘Jab Tu Sajan’ is all about manifesting love

Mumbai, June 18 The makers of the upcoming film “Aap Jaisa Koi” have released the first song, titled ‘Jab Tu Sajan.’

A soulful love ballad featuring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh sets a romantic tone and explores the theme of manifesting love. Sung by Mohit Chauhan, the track is composed by Rochak Kohli, with lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini. The track is produced by Rochak Kohli and Sharan Rawat.

“Jab Tu Sajan” brings a calming pause to the fast-paced world, offering a gentle reminder of love’s quieter moments. The song beautifully captures the essence of manifesting love, discovering a true sense of belonging, and forging deep emotional bonds without the need for extravagant displays.

Speaking about the track, Madhavan shared, “This is the song I’ve been most excited about in a long time. It’s not a one-time listen—it takes over your soul. I’ve had the fortune of some timeless tracks, and Jab Tu Sajan is right up there. Mohit’s voice brings such sincerity and ease—it lingers long after it ends. There’s a quiet magic in the way he captures emotion. This one’s close to my heart—it speaks of love in its purest form. Grateful to Rochak, Mohit, Dharmatic, and Netflix for this timeless gem.”

Fatima added, “The moment I heard Jab Tu Sajan, I felt an instant connection. It’s one of those songs that stays with you—soft, honest, and deeply real. Just like the relationship in the film, it grows on you slowly and meaningfully. It’s amazing to be part of a story where the music carries as much emotion as the characters do.”

Sharing his initial reaction upon hearing the song, Mohit Chauhan said, “This song isn’t about dramatic declarations—it’s about the kind of love that unfolds quietly, the kind that feels like it’s always been there. There’s tenderness in it, a lived-in quality that’s rare to find. When I first heard the composition, it struck me how Rochak and Gurpreet had managed to capture something so emotionally still yet so moving. To lend my voice for R. Madhavan was indeed very special, and I hope this one will resonate with both our fans.”

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, “Aap Jaisa Koi” is slated to release on 11th July 2025 on Netflix.

