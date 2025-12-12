R Madhavan Breaks Silence on ‘Dhurandhar’ Negative Reviews, Says "Some People..."

Dhurandhar movie is ruling box-office with crossing Rs. 100 cr within a week. Instagram reels are filled with movie scenes and songs. Akshaye Khanna's dance and swag are particularly praised, with Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi also delivering strong performances. R. Madhavan, who plays IB Chief Ajay Sanyal, has responded to the film's ongoing controversy.

In an interview with Pooja Talwar, R Madhavan said, "I knew from the beginning that there would be a big impact in the society after this film. There will be some people who will give the film a bad rating. Whether it is Rang De Basanti or 3 Idiots, these films also had to face criticism. Despite the controversial reactions, both the films did a great job. It is not right to criticize films before their release."

He further said, "The negative reviews given initially have nothing to do with it, but over time, this work is appreciated by the audience. Those who gave 2 ratings are outdated today. We are still in the industry. I am not saying this with any malice. But you should understand the point. Now is the time to progress. Actors, filmmakers, and critics should move forward together according to the changing storyline. The industry needs this change."

On YouTube reviews, R Madhavan said, "I want to see how much importance their opinions need to be given in life. Some critics, some reviews actually review movies. They have knowledge about film reviews. But when you are giving negative reviews about a movie even before its release, your importance to me decreases."

Also Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark at End of Week 1

Watch Trailer