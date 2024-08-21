R. Madhavan has the most encouraging wish for champion son Vedaant on 19th birthday

Mumbai, Aug 21 On his son Vedaant’s 19th birthday on Wednesday, actor R. Madhavan shared a heartfelt note for him.

Madhavan took to his Instagram, where he shared a picture of his son and wife Sarita Birje.

“Happy 19th my Boy. May this year be as big as a roarrrrr as you want it to be and even more .. I am just overwhelmed with Gratitude and pray hard for you every day. Appa had once told me when I was 19, that he did not know what he had done to deserve me as his son,” the actor wrote.

“I feel the same today but with exactly the opposite sentiments ha ha... go forth and be the best man you can be. Spread the love and happiness. God has made it so easy for you to do that,” Madhavan added.

Madhavan will soon be seen sharing screen space with actors Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in a yet-to-be-titled-film. It will be helmed by Aditya Dhar, who is known for “Uri: The Surgical Strike”.

This announcement follows the shelving of multiple projects involving Ranveer, the most recent being ‘Rakshas’, which was to be directed by Prashant Varma of ‘HanuMan’ fame.

He will also be seen in “Adhirshtasaali”, “Test,” “De De Pyaar De 2,” “Shankara,” and “Dhurandhar.”

R. Madhavan began his acting career in the early 1990s by featuring in Hindi shows like “Banegi Apni Baat”, “Sea Hawks”, “Ghar Jamai” and “Saaya”.

In 2000, Madhavan gained recognition in Tamil cinema by playing the lead role in Mani Ratnam's romantic drama film “Alai Payuthey.” He was then seen in “Minnale,” “Madras Talkies' Dumm Dumm Dumm.” He was then seen in the film “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein”, which gave him the title of the ultimate lover boy.

He was then seen in “Tanu Weds Manu”, “Vettai”, “Tanu Weds Manu Returns,” “Irudhi Suttru” and “Vikram Vedha”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor