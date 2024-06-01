R Madhavan receives cute birthday wish from wife Sarita Birje

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : It's actor R Madhavan's birthday today and to make him special on his special day, his wife Sarita Birje dropped an adorable video.

The video shows several memorable visuals of Madhavan from his life. Through the clip, Sarita showered love on Madhavan by showing how Madhavan is the "best husband", "best father", "best chef" and "best actor"

"Wishing you a very happy birthday my Love," she captioned the post.

Fans agreed with Sarita and posted heartfelt birthday wishes in the comment section.

"What a lovely video ma'am. Happiest birthday Maddy sir. lotsaaaaa love from me to you keep rocking sir," a social media user commented.

"This is so sweet," another one commented.

Madhavan and Sarita got married in 1999 and they share a son named Vedaant. Vedaant is a swimmer who won his first gold at the Danish Open in April 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan recently impressed audience with his performance in 'Shaitaan', which also stars Ajay Devgn and Jyotika.

In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Kangana Ranaut in pan-India psychological thriller.

A few months ago, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kangana shared a picture and wrote, "Today in Chennai we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller. Other details coming soon. For now need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script."

The film will be helmed by the Thalaivii director Vijay. R Madhavan and Kangana previously worked together in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Expressing her excitement about working with Vijay once again, she said, "Dear Vijay sir after the incredible experience of Thalaivii happy to be basking in your glory again I love to be your team and take your commands. Thank you sir."

The much-anticipated psychological thriller is set to captivate audiences in a bilingual release, Hindi and Tamil.

