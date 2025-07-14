R. Madhavan reflects on the limited opportunities to star in love stories

Mumbai, July 14 Actor R. Madhavan, who was recently seen in the romantic comedy “Aap Jaisa Koi,” reflected on how opportunities to star in romantic films have become fewer with time.

The actor, who plays a 42-year-old Sanskrit teacher in the Netflix film, shared what intrigued him about “Aap Jaisa Koi.” Madhavan stated, “I didn’t choose this to go back to romance. I chose it because it was an interesting story, age appropriate, and topical. There are only a few chances left to star in a love story — and fewer that feel this honest.”

Talking about working with Fatima Sana Shaikh in the movie, the ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actor shared, “She’s a dynamic, younger actor — and I had to make sure the pairing looked palatable. But she’s also incredibly charming, and I have a lot of affection and respect for her. It was honestly too short a shoot!” Fatima, for her part, calls Madhavan “emotionally intelligent and sharp,” saying, “I learned something from him every day on set.”

Interestingly, Madhavan paid a visit to his school during the shoot of "Aap Jaisa Koi" in his hometown, Jamshedpur, Bihar. Speaking about the experience, he revealed to IANS that being in the school again reminded him of all the insecurities about his future that he used to feel as a student.

“I got a chance to visit my old school, and as soon as I stepped in, all the insecurities I used to have about my future started coming back. Till 8- 9th standard, we used to only enjoy ourselves, but after that, I was scared about not being successful in life. I was suddenly reminded of all the trouble and pressure we used to go through during the last two years of school. I realized that I was scared for nothing- 'look at what is happening in life'. Back then when I could not clear IIT, my parents thought that my future is finished. What used to feel like such major concerns feel so light now in retrospect. Life always has something better in store for you.”

Helmed by Vivek Soni, “Aap Jaisa Koi” premiered on Netflix on July 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor