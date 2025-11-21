R Madhavan reveals he redefined parenting rules to have an impact on his son

Mumbai, Nov 21 R Madhavan, who is seen as actress Rakul Preet Singh's father in the recently released "De De Pyaar De 2" revealed why he had to redefine parenting rules to have the same amount of impact on his son that his parents had on him.

Sharing why the story of "De De Pyaar De 2" resonates with audiences today, Madhavan said, “At a time when these relationships were not very common, they were actually looked down upon by society, this film would have been a radical story. Right now, the differences don’t make a difference in relationships, but if you’re an old timer, it’s difficult to accept."

Reflecting on his own parenting experience, he added that it was very difficult for him to accept how to behave like a modern father.

"Things that I grew up with, which were totally acceptable, where we love and adore our parents for what they did to make us who we are today, I can’t do that with my son anymore. So, I have to redefine the rules for myself as a father to have the same amount of impact so that he turns out that way."

Giving the movie buffs another reason to watch the family entertainer, the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor added, "So, this film also the reason you should see this film, god forbid, god willing, you may see a situation like this in your family, and we’ve got a solution for it. We’re exploring options if such an event were to occur in your family, and that’s what makes it so much more exciting.”

Speaking about the generational differences and parenting style, Madhavan's co-star Ajay Devgn added, “In today’s times, the youth have and think that they have the right to make their own choices. You cannot deny them or defy them, I would say. So, in a society like today, it’s not exactly a taboo; there is a conflict but there are different points of view and you can’t deny that both the points of view are right or wrong, both have their pluses and minuses. That conflict is very interesting.”

