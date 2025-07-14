R. Madhavan shares a memory of his first love: 'Back then girlfriend meant marriage'

Mumbai, July 14 Actor R. Madhavan has opened up about his early memories of first love. He shared that, back then, romance was rooted in sincerity and a sense of long-term commitment.

Speaking during a conversation about his latest film, “Aap Jaisa Koi,” Madhavan was asked if the story of the film brought back memories of his first love. The ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actor recalled how different love was during his youth. “At that point of time, we used to run through a guilt,” he said. “If you held a girl’s hand and she became your girlfriend, that meant you were going to marry her. That was the ultimate goal. There was never this idea of ‘let’s try and see where it goes’—no ’benching, orbiting, or whatever it’s called now.”

He went on to reflect on the innocence of young love in his time, emphasizing that the intentions were always heartfelt and sincere. “When we fell in love, the imagination was always long-term. It was never about getting physical quickly. It was about making mixtapes, buying thoughtful gifts, and wooing the person properly.”

Madhavan clarified that his latest role doesn't mirror his own personal story; he admitted the themes of love and finding connection later in life do strike an emotional chord. In the film, his character—a man over 40 who hasn’t yet married—finally finds love and purpose when a beautiful woman agrees to marry him.

“So, all those things, although they did happen in our lives, were not connected to this film. In this one, it's about a 40-plus-year-old guy who is not married, and he is looking for some sort of meaning in his life. And he finds that in the form of a beautiful woman who agrees to marry him.”

Helmed by Vivek Soni, “Aap Jaisa Koi” also features Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead role. The project marks Madhavan’s first collaboration with the ‘Dangal’ actress. The film premiered on Netflix on July 11.

