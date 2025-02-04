R Madhavan, Siddharth to come up with cricket drama 'Test'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 : This year actor R Madhavan has a lot of exciting projects lined up in his kitty. One of them is 'Test'.

On Monday, the teaser of the film was unveiled. Nayanthara and Siddharth are also a part of it.

The teaser began with Siddharth shown as a cricketer. Then we saw characters of Madhavan and Nayanthara getting introduced.

Excited about the film, the team of TEST in a press note shared , "Life is a game! TEST is a story that mirrors how the drama of life and the battles we face mirror the intensity of sport. We are thrilled to have an ensemble of highly regarded actors like R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine and others, embodying each character with depth and emotion. A combination that has never been seen together before. TEST brings a story that will hit home hard, with themes of love, dreams, aspirations, choices and cricket. We're extremely excited to be collaborating with Netflix to bring this powerful new film to audiences across the world."

The film will be out on Netflix.

A day ago, Madhavan's romantic drama 'Aap Jaisa Koi' with Fatima Sana Shaikh was also announced. The film follows the journey of two distinct individualsShrirenu Tripathi (R. Madhavan), a Sanskrit teacher, and Madhu Bose (Fatima Sana Shaikh), a French professor.

