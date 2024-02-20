R Madhavan's intriguing poster from supernatural thriller 'Shaitaan' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 : Makers of the upcoming supernatural thriller film 'Shaitaan' unveiled an intriguing poster of actor R Madhavan.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl the film stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Madhavan shared the poster that he captioned, "Main Hoon #Shaitaan! Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024."

In the poster, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor is seen with blue eyes, a devil smile and injury marks on his face.

Makers of 'Shaitaan' recently unveiled its official teaser and first song 'Khushiyan Bator Lo' which received good responses from the fans.

The teaser gave a short glimpse into the world of Shaitaan, and R Madhavan's sinister smile at the end surely gives the chills.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

The Vikas Bahl directorial film will be theatrically released on March 8.

Apart from this R Madhavan will also be seen in an upcoming psychological thriller film opposite Kangana Ranaut.

The film will be helmed by the 'Thalaivii' director Vijay.

R Madhavan and Kangana previously worked together in 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'.

