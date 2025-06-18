Raai Laxmi offers prayers at Shivoham Shiva temple in her quest for inner peace

Mumbai, June 18 As part of her quest for inner peace, Southern beauty Raai Laxmi offered players at Bengaluru’s Shivoham Shiva Temple.

Continuing her spiritual journey, Laxmi also sought blessings at the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, situated within the Shivoham Shiva Temple complex.

During her visit, Laxmi also had a heartfelt spiritual exchange with the spiritual leader, AiR – Atman in Ravi, founder of the Shivoham Shiva Temple.

Their conversation also included a heart-to-heart discussion on the philosophy of “Shivoham”— I am Shiva, something that talks about the realization of self.

Reflecting on Laxmi's religious visit, AiR – Atman in Ravi, spiritual leader and founder of Shivoham Shiva Temple, said, “It was our pleasure to welcome Actress Raai Laxmi to the Shivoham Shiva Temple. Her presence and openness to spiritual exploration beautifully reflected what this sacred space stands for.

"Our conversation was a profound exchange on life, consciousness, the eternal and universal quest for inner peace, among other things. It is deeply inspiring to see public figures like her embracing the spiritual path—one that leads us to the realisation of our true essence. To understand that ‘I am not the body, not the mind, but the Divine Soul’ is the beginning of everlasting bliss. This awakening is the very purpose of human life.”

Talking about her experience of visiting the temple, Laxmi added, “Visiting the Shivoham Shiva Temple was a deeply moving experience. The sacred energy of this place brought me immense peace and clarity. I spent hours here – meditating, participating in the temple’s spiritual activities, and engaging in a heartfelt conversation with AiR-Atman in Ravi Ji that truly touched my soul. This space allows you to pause from the chaos of life and reconnect with your inner self. I would love to keep coming back again and again to soak in its divine presence.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor