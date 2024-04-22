Raakhee Gulzar-starrer Bengali film 'Aamar Boss' to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 : Veteran actor Raakhee Gulzar will be seen in films after a long time. Her Bengali movie titled 'Aamar Boss' is all set to be out.

On Monday, the makers shared that 'Aamar Boss' will be released on June 21.

Speaking about the film's release, Shiboprosad Mukherjee, actor and director of 'Aamar Boss', stated, "Nandita Roy and I have always released our films in summer. We made sure that this year, despite the Lok Sabha polls, is no exception. We are set to release the film on June 21st. This is one of our dream projects, and I hope people will shower us with blessings and love." The director duo has consistently delivered blockbusters in summer like Belaseshe, Praktan, Posto, Haami, Konttho and Belashuru.

Nandita Roy, the director of the film, shared her excitement about working with Raakhee Gulzar.

She said, "Working with Raakhee di is a dream come true for me. Her grace, talent, and dedication to her craft have always inspired me. Collaborating with her on 'Aamar Boss' has been an enriching experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity to bring this story to life with her."

The film marks the comeback of Raakhee to the big screen after 21 years. Aamar Boss is touted as a heartwarming tale that explores the dynamics of a relationship at home and workplace keeping in mind the sensitivity of the relation.

The film is made under Windows Production banner.

