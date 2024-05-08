Raashii calls Vaani Kapoor a 'cutieee' after seeing the throwback pics she shared
By IANS | Published: May 8, 2024 04:49 PM2024-05-08T16:49:21+5:302024-05-08T16:50:07+5:30
Mumbai, May 8 Actress Vaani Kapoor, on Wednesday, treated fans to some "throwback" pictures from her childhood and ...
Mumbai, May 8 Actress Vaani Kapoor, on Wednesday, treated fans to some "throwback" pictures from her childhood and teenage years.
The actress, who has eight million followers on Instagram shared a string of pictures, wherein we can see her adorable childhood photos. She is looking like a cute little bundle of joy as she poses with her family and loved ones in the old photographs.
There is also a passport size picture of Vaani which reflects back on her teenage years.
The post is captioned: "Just throwbacks."
Vaani's bestie Raashii Khanna said: "Cutieeee !!!"
Anushka Ranjan commented: "Sweetu."
Meanwhile, the 35-year-old diva was last seen in the 2022 Ranbir Kapoor- starrer period drama ‘Shamshera’. Vaani next has ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Raid 2’ in the pipeline.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app