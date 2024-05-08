Raashii calls Vaani Kapoor a 'cutieee' after seeing the throwback pics she shared

Mumbai, May 8 Actress Vaani Kapoor, on Wednesday, treated fans to some "throwback" pictures from her childhood and teenage years.

The actress, who has eight million followers on Instagram shared a string of pictures, wherein we can see her adorable childhood photos. She is looking like a cute little bundle of joy as she poses with her family and loved ones in the old photographs.

There is also a passport size picture of Vaani which reflects back on her teenage years.

The post is captioned: "Just throwbacks."

Vaani's bestie Raashii Khanna said: "Cutieeee !!!"

Anushka Ranjan commented: "Sweetu."

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old diva was last seen in the 2022 Ranbir Kapoor- starrer period drama ‘Shamshera’. Vaani next has ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Raid 2’ in the pipeline.

