Raashii Khanna Birthday Special: A Blockbuster Lineup Ahead With Farzi 2, Ustaad Bhagat Singh & More

From the emotional intensity of 120 Bahadur to the mass connect of Telusu Kada, Raashii Khanna has been steadily carving a space for herself as a versatile, pan-India star. She effortlessly balances roles that demand emotional depth with those that celebrate mass appeal, making her one of the most dynamic actors of her generation.

Her upcoming projects promise to further strengthen this trajectory. Ustaad Bhagat Singh alongside pawan Kalyan brings the kind of larger-than-life mass appeal that resonates across audiences, while Bridge, starring R. Madhavan, offers Raashii a performance-driven narrative with room for nuance and layered emotion. Talakhon Mein Ek, where she reunites with Vikrant Massey after their impactful collaboration in The Sabarmati Report, adds yet another compelling title to her slate, one that blends credibility with strong storytelling depth.

And then there’s Farzi, the series that played a huge role in amplifying her pan-India presence. Starring alongside Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii delivered a sharp, grounded, and widely appreciated performance as Megha Vyas. Her portrayal brought both integrity and intensity to the narrative, making her character one of the most talked-about elements of the show. Now, as she gears up for Farzi 2, set to go on floors this December, she stands at the center of one of the most anticipated OTT franchises in India. Adding to the buzz, Raashii is also associated with a high-octane Amazon Prime series, further expanding her digital footprint and cementing her versatility across platforms.

What stands out in Raashii’s career is her ability to curate a body of work that is bold, diverse, and beautifully balanced. Each project reflects a thoughtful choice, a blend of commercial viability and creative depth, reinforcing her evolution as a true pan-India talent. As she celebrates her birthday, it’s clear that Raashii Khanna is not just stepping into another year of life but into a new era of cinematic possibilities.