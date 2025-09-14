Raashii Khanna calls working with Pawan Kalyan in ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ a true honour

Mumbai, Sep 14 Actress Raashii Khanna has described her experience working alongside Pawan Kalyan in Ustaad Bhagat Singh as a ‘true honour.’

In her latest post, she expressed her excitement and gratitude for being part of the much-anticipated project. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Sabarmati Report actress shared a selfie with Pawan Kalyan, revealing he has wrapped up the project. Alongside it, she wrote, “It’s a wrap for @pawankalyan garu for #ustaadbhagatsingh It has been amazing sharing this film with him, a true honour and a memory I’ll always cherish.”

In the image, Khanna could be seen smiling as Pawan clicks the selfie.

In July, the makers announced Raashii Khanna as the female lead in this action-packed entertainer. Sharing her first look, they wrote on Instagram, “Team #UstaadBhagatSingh welcomes the angelic @RaashiiKhanna on board as 'Shloka' She brings her grace and charm to the sets Shoot underway. Power star @pawankalyan @harish2you @sreeleela14.”

The film’s first look introduced Raashii Khanna as Shloka, a compelling and central character who will add a new dimension to the story. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Prathiban, KS Ravikumar, Ramky, Nawab Shah, Avinash (of KGF fame), Gauthami, Naga Mahesh, and Temper Vamsi. The upcoming project marks Raashii’s first-onscreen collaboration with Pawan.

The actress has previously collaborated with director Harish Shankar on commercial hits like “Hyper” and “Bengal Tiger.” Beyond “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” she has an exciting slate of projects lined up, including “Telusu Kada” and the Bollywood film “Talakhon Mein Ek,” where she will star opposite Vikrant Massey. Additionally, Raashii is set to begin filming “Farzi 2” this December.

Speaking of Pawan Kalyan, the actor, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is gearing up to wrap his much-anticipated film “They Call Him OG.” The movie is set to hit theaters on September 25.

