Raashii Khanna performs pooja at her new house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 4 : Actor Raashii Khanna recently bought a new house in Hyderabad.

Pictures of Raashii and her family from the housewarming ceremony have surfaced online.

Dressed up in an ethnic suit, Raashii can be seen performing Pooja at her newly purchased property.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raashii is being lauded for her role in action-packed film 'Yodha', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani.

Directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows the character of Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation.

In the coming days, she will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey in 'The Sabarmati Report'.

The teaser of 'The Sabarmati Report' was recently unveiled. It offered a glimpse into unknown facts about one of the darkest and most distressing incidents in the country's political history after a coach of the Sabarmati Express, which was packed with Kar Sevaks, was set on fire.

In the film, Vikrant plays a vernacular journalist, Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra.

At the end of the teaser clip, Vikrant said, "Haan mein hu Hindi wallah, aur mere jaise iss desh mein crore hai jo Hindi bolte hai. Toh ek din aisa aaega jab Hindi humare pehchan dubara banenge aur tab India banega Bharat (I am a Hindi speaker like crores are in the country. The day isn't far when Hindi will become our identity and India will become Bharat)."

The film is all set to hit theatres on May 3.

