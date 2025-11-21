Raashii Khanna Reflects on Teaming Up With Farhan Akhtar for 120 Bahadur: “Grateful for Every Moment We Shared”

Pan-India audiences are celebrating the release of 120 Bahadur, and much of the buzz is centered around the remarkable performances of Farhan Akhtar and Raashi Khanna. Adding a personal touch to the film’s release, the pan-India star recently shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the making of 120 Bahadur. Her posts featured frames with Farhan and glimpses of their on-screen connection, capturing moments of teamwork, dedication, and effortless camaraderie on set.

Alongside the visuals, Raashii wrote a heartfelt message about her experience working with Farhan Akhtar, expressing admiration for his dedication, professionalism, and energy, captioning, “Working with Farhan sir as Sugan Shaitaan Singh felt like stepping into a space where everything instantly became warmer and easier. He has this calm, intelligent presence that makes you feel safe even in the most intense scenes. Grateful for every moment we shared, and yes, for all the times he made me laugh right when I needed it. @faroutakhtar 🤗❤️

#120Bahadur - Our film is yours now. Please go, shower your love.

Raashii, who plays Sugan Shaitaan Singh, has been widely praised for her nuanced portrayal, bringing emotional depth, strength, and authenticity to her character. Farhan Akhtar, in the role of Shaitaan Singh an army officer, has been equally lauded for his intense and commanding performance, making the on-screen dynamic between the two leads a highlight of the film.

As the film continues to capture attention across the country, Raashii Khanna’s BTS revelations highlight the dedication and artistry behind the scenes, complementing the acclaim for her performance and that of Farhan Akhtar. Their collaboration stands as a testament to the power of teamwork and talent in pan-Indian cinema.

Backed by Excel Entertainment, 120 Bahadur revisits the heroic tale of 120 soldiers who fought bravely at Rezang La but Raashii’s portrayal adds emotional power to the epic narrative. With Farzi Season 2, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Talakhon Mein Ek on the horizon, Raashii Khanna continues to balance elegance, strength, and versatility, redefining what it means to be a modern Indian leading lady.