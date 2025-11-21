Raashii Khanna says her 120 Bahadur co-star Farhan Akhtar has a 'calm & intelligent presence'

Mumbai, Nov 21 Actress Raashii Khanna, who essays the role of Farhan Akhtar's better half in her latest outing "120 Bahadur", revealed what it has been like sharing the screen with the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor in Razneesh Ghai's directorial.

The 'Farzi' actress shared that working with Farhan felt like stepping into a space where everything was warm and easy.

Praising Farhan's 'calm & intelligent presence' on the set, Raashii wrote on her IG, "Working with Farhan sir as Sugan Shaitaan Singh felt like stepping into a space where everything instantly became warmer and easier. He has this calm, intelligent presence that makes you feel safe even in the most intense scenes. (sic)"

Expressing her gratitude, the 'Yodha' actress added, "Grateful for every moment we shared, and yes, for all the times he made me laugh right when I needed it. @faroutakhtar (Hug and red heart emoji) #120Bahadur - Our film is yours now. Please go, shower your love.!"

Raashii further added some behind-the-scenes glimpses from her "120 Bahadur" shoot diaries with Farhan in the post.

Raashii has been using social media to reflect on every aspect of her role in the war drama.

Earlier, she talked about the unspoken strength of an army wife.

Referring to her character Shagun Kanwar, she penned on the photo-sharing app, “She didn’t go to the battlefield, but she lived the war every day. Meet Shugan Shaitan Singh. (Red heart emoji) This one is for the women who love in silence, who hold the home while the nation calls, and who carry pride and pain in the same breath (sic).”

Backed by Excel Entertainment, "120 Bahadur" reached the cinema halls on Friday.

It chronicles the courageous tale of the 120 soldiers who fought valiantly at the Rezang La frontier.

The core cast of the movie further includes Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Sahib Verma, Sparsh Walia, Ajinkya Deo, Eijaz Khan, Ashutosh Shukla, and Atul Singh, along with others.

