Raashii Khanna spends time with her loved ones: 'life quietly reminds you what truly matters'

Mumbai, Oct 4 Taking a pause for the cause, actress Raashii Khanna decided to spend some much-needed time with her loved ones - her parents, her brother, her sister-in-law, and her nephew and niece.

Stating that life has a way of quietly reminding you of what truly matters, Raashii dropped a few sneak peeks of her time at home. The photos showed 'The Sabarmati Report' actress hugging her brother lovingly.

She further soaked in at the playtime that she could with her nephew and niece. From hitting the gym with the family to channeling her inner child on the trampoline, Raashii made the most of her time back home.

The post further showed a glimpse of her parents and her sister-in-law.

Raashii also shared an emotional note on how it is crucial to make time for what truly matters in life.

"In the middle of all the chaos, life quietly reminds you what truly matters. Grateful for this week, for stolen moments with the people who are home - my parents, my brother & bhabhi, my little ones (red heart emoji) Family is the pause button I didn’t know I needed (sic)," the 'Yodha' actress captioned the post.

Work-wise, Raashii is currently occupied with her next, “Telusu Kada.”

Recently, she revealed the only triangle she truly loves through a lighthearted post.

Hilariously described it as “me, mirror & the burger,” Raashii gave a glimpse into her playful side.

She took to her Instagram account and posted a string of photos from the makeup room with the caption, “The only triangle I like is me, mirror & the burger. #telusukada.”

The mirror selfies showed the team styling Raashii's hair. In one of the clicks, she was seen holding a plate of burgers as she posed for the camera.

Written and directed by debutant Neeraja Kona, "Telusu Kada" also stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles.

Backed by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner, "Telusu Kada" is expected to get a theatrical release on October 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor