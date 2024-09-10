'Raat Jawaan Hai' trailer: Sumeet Vyas directorial show dwells on challenges of parenting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : Sumeet Vyas's directorial show titled 'Raat Jawaan Hai' features Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand, and Priya Bapat. It brings out the challenges of parenthood.

Makers on Tuesday, unveiled the trailer of the series with the streaming platform posting the trailer on its official Instagram handle.

The trailer shows a funny insight into the lives of three close friends navigating the uncertain realm of parenting. Radhika (Anjali Anand), Avinash (Barun Sobti), and Suman (Priya Bapat) face both hardships and joys as they embark on their life-changing adventure. They are seen managing careers and friendships and taking care of their babies. What they face and how challenging it is for them is what the show is all about.

The caption reads, "When adulting crashes into the chaos of parenthood, all bets are off! Raat Jawaan Hai will take you through the unpredictable lives of three bestiesRadhika, Avinash, and Suman, as they embark on the wildest adventure of all: raising kids. A Yamini Pictures Pvt Ltd production, written and created by Khyati Anand-Puthran, directed by Sumeet Vyas and produced by Vicky Vijay this comedy-drama will make you laugh, cry, and rediscover the magic of friendship, with three friends and one wild ride through parenthood. Raat Jawaan Hai, streaming from 11th October, only on Sony LIV!"

The platform earlier announced the commencement of the shoot for their upcoming show. Taking to Instagram, Anjali Anand treated fans with series of pictures from the sets featuring herself and team of the show.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "... RAAT JAWAAN HAI. Shoot commences and what a wonderful start it has been.

What fun it has been working with so many favourites from cast to crew. We're having too much fun making this for you and I'm sure you're going to have too much fun watching it. Ps. That second last picture is for @sumeetvyas and @sumeetvyas only! Iss se cool, hot aur dashing Director kahaan milta hai yaar? @khyati_pulao @barunsobti_says @priyabapat @imvicky.v @priyanshjora @twishapal @wrkprint

Absolute love for you guys. Nothing without my team that carries me everyday."

Produced by Yamini Pictures Private Limited, the series promises viewers a fresh perspective on friendship, parenthood, and the challenges of modern life infused with moments of warmth and camaraderie. The show is expected to be a delightful mix of humor, drama and heartfelt moments.

