Rachel Zegler, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr to honour Stephen Sondheim at Grammys 2022

Composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim will be honoured with a tribute at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

As per Variety, Rachel Zegler, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and Leslie Odom Jr. will pay homage to the late Broadway composer with a performance during this year's Grammys.

The performances, which have not been officially announced yet, are said to be part of the show's traditional In Memoriam segment, rather than a separate moment during the telecast.

The singers involved in the Grammy tribute have performed Sondheim's music in the past. Erivo has a long history with the songwriter, including a 'Ladies Who Sing Sondheim' concert in 2016, and more recently singing 'The Miller's Son' at the 2019 Sondheim Award Gala.

Platt sang 'It Takes Two' on the live stream 'Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration' in the quarantine days of 2020 with duet partner Beanie Feldstein.

Odom Jr. recorded a medley with Renee Fleming that included 'Children Will Listen'. And Zegler's involvement with his work couldn't be more timely, as she starred in the recent 'West Side Story' remake that reprised the 1957 Sondheim/Leonard Bernstein song score.

Sondheim passed away on November 26 at age 91. Sondheim was most awarded by the Grammys and Tonys -- fielding eight trophies from each -- and picked up a single Oscar for the original song for 'Sooner or Later' from 'Dick Tracy'.

He is best known for his work for 'West Side Story', 'Gypsy', 'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum', 'Company and A Little Night Music', among many other Broadway musical works.

Talking about Grammys 2022, it will be broadcast on April 3 on CBS.

( With inputs from ANI )

