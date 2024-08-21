Rachel Zegler faces off against retro gadgets in 'Y2K' trailer from SNL's Kyle Mooney

Washington [US], August 21 : The new trailer for A24's horror-comedy 'Y2K' has arrived, and it's clear that Rachel Zegler is gearing up for a battle against some very unexpected foes.

Directed by Saturday Night Live alum Kyle Mooney, the film promises a blend of high-octane humour and nostalgic mayhem set on the cusp of the year 2000.

The trailer was also shared on A24's official social media channels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Y2K (@y2kmovie)

Hitting theaters on December 6, 'Y2K' follows two high school juniors who find themselves in a fight for survival after crashing a chaotic New Year's Eve party on December 31, 1999.

The trailer showcases an uproarious scenario where nostalgic electronic devicesthink Tamagotchis and other late 20th-century relicsgo haywire and wreak havoc.

One standout moment from the trailer includes a character's shocked reaction to a Tamagotchi causing some severe damage, with the exclamation, "A Tamagotchi just drilled through a chick's head!"

The film features a diverse cast including Jaeden Martell, Julian Dennison, The Kid Laroi, Fred Durst, Mason Gooding, Alicia Silverstone, and Mooney himself.

The trailer also highlights a touching moment where Martell's character tries to find a silver lining in the chaos, saying to Zegler, "This has been the shittiest night of my life. But it's cool that we got to hang out for once."

'Y2K' premiered at South by Southwest earlier this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mooney, who co-wrote the script with Evan Winter, makes his directorial debut with this feature.

The production team includes Winter, Matt Dines, Alison Goodwin, Jonah Hill, Christopher Storer, and Cooper Wehde, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rachel Zegler, who captivated audiences with her role in last year's 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes', is also set to voice a character in Netflix's upcoming animated film 'Spellbound' and star in Disney's live-action 'Snow White'.

