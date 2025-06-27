Rachi Sharma faced few injuries while shooting for ‘Aami Dakini’

Mumbai, June 27 Actress Rachi Sharma, who is seen playing Meera in “Aami Dakini”, gave it her all while shooting for the show.

Rachi opened up about the emotional and physical toll her role demanded. She said that Aami Dakini pushed her into a space she hadn’t ventured into before.

“Aami Dakini is very different from anything I’ve done before. The process was intense because the shots demanded a lot more from us as actors. I did face a few injuries while shooting, thankfully nothing major.

The actress said that she is grateful to have a supportive maker.

“I’m really grateful to have had a supportive director throughout. Also the responses that I have received till now for the show and my character have been amazing.”

Filmed in the streets of Kolkata, the show follows Dakini, a mysterious figure whose silence speaks volumes, whose gaze unsettles, and whose presence lingers. While the story unfolds on-screen with gripping drama and stunning visuals, what happens behind the scenes is just as intense.

“Aami Dakini” airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

The actress has previously worked in shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Durga Aur Charu and Woh Toh Hai Albela.

Talking about Kumkum Bhagya, the show premiered in 2014. It formerly starred Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi. It currently stars Pranali Rathod and Namik Paul as fourth generation leads.

Durga Aur Charu aired from 12 December 2022 to 14 April 2023 and starred Rachi Sharma, Adrija Roy and Kunal Jaisingh in lead roles. It served as a sequel of Barrister Babu. The show told the story of two sisters who get separated in their childhood when their parents pass away and develop into distinct personalities, living in different classes of society.

Meanwhile, Woh To Hai Albelaa aired from 14 March 2022 to 14 June 2023. It starred Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Anuj Sachdeva. It is an official adaptation of Tamil series Eeramana Rojave.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor