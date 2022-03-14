'Radhe Shyam' director isn't happy with negative response for film

Hyderabad, March 14 Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' hit the screens recently. Despite the visual grandeur, the movie failed to impress a large section of the audiences.

Director Radha Krishna Kumar, seems to be unhappy about the negative responses from the audience and critics.

Radha, who had always established that 'Radhe Shyam' is a love story, also blames critics for expecting more out of a love saga.

His response to the comments on social media profiles indicates that the director has been quite upset over the negative comments on 'Radhe Shyam'.

In one of his recent interviews, Radha said, "You go to a vegetarian hotel expecting them to serve chicken biriyani? We have always told this is a love story, but critics are bashing us saying there is no action in the movie. That makes any sense?".

'Radhe Shyam', however, has picked up in terms of collections, as the weekend box-office numbers indicate good business for the movie.

