Radhika Apte Announces Pregnancy: Actress Flaunts Her Baby Bump On BFI London Film Festival Red Carpet

Radhika Apte is expecting her first child. The actress made a stunning appearance at the screening of her film Sister Midnight during the BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday, October 16, where she showcased her baby bump, surprising her fans. Radhika shared pictures from her appearance on social media but didn't mention her pregnancy. “SISTER MIDNIGHT UK Premier #lff2024,” she simply captioned her post. The photos showed her posing solo and with the film's cast and crew on the red carpet.

Radhika wore a black, off-shoulder midi dress and tied her hair in a bun. The actor was flooded with congratulations and good wishes. “Omg!!! She’s pregnant, how exciting,” wrote a fan. “Ah! Congrats on the premiere and your pregnancy! You are magnificent on the red carpet,” read another comment. “Congratulations ❤️on all fronts,” another wrote.

Radhika is married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor since 2012. The couple, who divides time between London and Mumbai, likes to keep a low profile despite working in the entertainment industry. They met in 2011 when Radhika was in London for a sabbatical to learn contemporary dance and began living together soon. They had a small wedding in 2012 before an official ceremony in 2013. Radhika was recently seen in a cameo role in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

