Radhika Apte Shares Her Take On Long Working Hours in Film Industry, Says I Will Only Work

12-hour-shift controversy is currently most discussed topic in entertainment industry. The issue began with actress Deepika Padukone, who stipulated that she would only work eight hours after becoming a mother. This led to her being dropped from two big-budget South Indian films. Now, new mom actress Radhika Apte has also shared her point of view in this matter.

Radhika expressed her happiness that at least a discussion is now taking place regarding working hours. Radhika said, "I have stipulated a 12-hour shift. I will only work with producers who agree to this. Travel, makeup, and hair will all be included within those 12 hours. Otherwise, we were working 16 hours. 14 hours on set, and including travel, hair, and makeup, it would be 16 hours. How can you be away from your daughter for 16 hours? There are no weekly offs in this job. Sometimes there isn't even a lunch break. So, I simply cannot work in this manner. Many people will not accept this condition, so I will have to miss out on many projects. It depends on those who are willing to accept it."

Radhika, promoting her film 'Saali Mohabbat' in India, shared her feelings about being away from her daughter for the first time. "It's difficult," she admitted, "but she's doing great." Radhika highlighted her daughter's strong relationship with her father and their shared parenting responsibilities, noting they manage without a nanny. While initially worried, Radhika appreciates the unexpected benefits of this time, saying, "I slept well. I woke up late. I enjoyed this freedom."