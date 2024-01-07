Radhika Madan, Ranbir Kapoor pose for selfie together

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : Actor Radhika Madan, who attended the success party of 'Animal' on Saturday, posed with Ranbir Kapoor for a selfie.

Taking to Instagram story, Radhika treated fans with a beautiful picture featuring herself and Ranbir.

Sharing the image, she wrote, "No need to tame this Animal"

Team 'Animal' on Saturday night hosted a grand success bash in Mumbai where several B-town celebs marked their presence.

The lead cast of the film Ranbir arrived at the bash along with his wife Alia Bhatt, his mother Neetu Kapoor and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt.

Apart from him, actors Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and producer Bhushan Kumar, among others, also made stylish entries at the success bash.

Several pictures and videos from the party went viral on social media.

'Animal' was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticised for its alleged depiction of misogyny.

Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi also featured in the film.

The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

'Animal' revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, Radhika will be seen in Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. It will mark her first-ever collaboration with Akshay Kumar.

