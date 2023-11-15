Radhika Madan's 'Sanaa' to be screened at IFFI

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 15 : Radhika Madan and Pooja Bhatt-starrer 'Sanaa' is all set to be screened at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Sharing the update, the film's production banner Four Line Films took to Instagram and wrote, "#SANAA comes home! Elated to announce that Sanaa will have its Indian Premiere at the 54th @iffigoa on November 23! We are one of the twenty films that have been handpicked as a part of the Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India. The cast and crew cannot wait to SEE YOU THERE!! #IFFI2023 #IFFI54."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Line Films (@fourlinefilms)

The film will be screened under the 'Indian Panorama' category on November 23.

Honoured with the film's premiere at The International Film Festival of India 2023, director Sudhanshu Saria said, "Being selected by my government to represent the finest cinema being made this year is no ordinary honour and the entire team was thrilled when we received the news. We are excited to finally flag off our Indian journey with our premiere at IFFI and look forward to hearing what our very first Indian audience thinks of the film."

'Sanaa' also stars Soham Shah and Shikha Talsania.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor