Radhika Merchant dazzles in real gold embroidered vidai lehenga

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Radhika Merchant who tied the knot with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani on Friday, captivated once again with her impeccable style and grace during her vidai ceremony.

The newlywed, who earlier donned a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her wedding, opted for a striking sindoori red ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra for the emotional departure ceremony.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Radhika's vidai look featured a bespoke couture lehenga adorned with intricate details and rich textiles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

The outfit included a backless blouse intricately embellished with real gold Karchobi work, reminiscent of traditional Gujarati artistry. The brocade silk lehenga skirt, adorned with Banarasi brocade print in sunset hues, exuded timeless elegance and cultural homage.

Completing her ensemble, Radhika draped a Banarasi silk dupatta with real gold embroidery and Resham work over her shoulder, paired with a veil cascading into a dramatic train.

The entire look was meticulously curated with the expertise of saree draping expert Dolly Jain, while Hiral Bhatia and Loveleen Ramchandani ensured Radhika's makeup and hairstyling were flawless.

Radhika's jewellery, a reflection of her family's legacy, included heirloom pieces passed down through generations.

Adorned with gold, diamonds, and emeralds, her ensemble featured a choker, necklace, polki earrings, baaju bandh, kadhas, bangles, haath phool, rings, and a mang tika, each piece adding to the splendour of her appearance.

The wedding of Radhika and Anant Ambani, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, was a star-studded affair attended by international celebrities and dignitaries from various fields.

Radhika's choice of attire throughout the celebrations has consistently celebrated Gujarati traditions with a blend of contemporary fashion sensibilities.

The celebrations will continue with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception, on July 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor