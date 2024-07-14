Radhika Merchant is a vision to behold in golden ensemble, see her reception look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Amid the ongoing wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, stylist Rhea Kapoor a while ago treated fashion lovers by sharing pictures of the bride's look from the occasion.

Radhika looked as stunning as ever in a Dolce Gabbana's golden ensemble curated in collaboration with Anamika Khanna.

Rhea, on Instagram, mentioned details about Radhika outfit for the Mangal Utsav.

She wrote, "Radhika Ambani for her Reception in @dolcegabbana Alta Moda Sardegna 2024 and custom @anamikakhanna.in Couture. Pictures by @gregswalesart (sic)."

For the glam, Radhika kept her tresses open and opted for minimal make-up. She accessorised her outfit with exquisite jewellery.

Radhika's wedding reception look left netizens in awe.

" just took it to another level! Mix and matching of AK & D&G is just brilliance," a social media user commented.

"This is my fave Radhika merchant wedding outfit of all time," another one wrote.

Radhika has truly made fashion statement with her her choice of ensembles throughout her wedding festivities. For her D-Day, Radhika wore a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ivory lehenga and dupatta set bordered with red. Radhika, who was born in Gujarat, embraced her cultural roots and heritage by wearing a Panetar, an integral part of Kutch wedding culture.

Her Shubh Aashirwad lehenga was hand painted by Indian artist Jayasri Burman.

The Lehenga, a canvas of twelve meticulously hand-painted panels on special Italian canvas, embodies a fusion where haute couture meets artistic expression.

Featuring Jayasri's quintessential mythical aesthetic, the art on the lehenga celebrates Anant's union with Radhika through deeply meaningful imagery.The human figures representing the happy couple radiate a celestial aura that honours the divinity in their humanity. The fauna depicts Anant's fondness for animals, particularly elephants that are considered auspicious and beautiful.The flowers in the lehanga represent Abu Sandeep's signature style.

The craftsmanship features meticulous hand embroidery of real gold Zardozi. A glittering sea of sequins shines over the most intricate spaces of Jayasri's art. It is paired with a blouse hand-embroidered entirely in Resham by master craftsmen at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.For the accessories, Radhika wore an emerald green with white beads work neckpiece, matching earnings and maang tikka.

