Radhika Merchant looks breathtaking in hand-painted lehenga at Shubh Aashirwad ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Radhika Merchant, the new bride in town, continues to turn heads with her impeccable fashion choices. Following her captivating bridal outfits, Radhika, Anant Ambani's bride, mesmerized everyone with her breathtaking ensemble at the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony.

The star of the event was undoubtedly Radhika's hand-painted lehenga, which showcased a perfect blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary elegance.

The intricate details and vibrant colours of the lehenga highlighted her sophisticated style, making her the centre of attention.

For Shubh Aashirwad's look, Radhika wore a lehenga by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who collaborated with artist Jayasri Burman to make this masterpiece for the bride.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Radhika's new look brought Jayasri's painting to life, the lehenga's 12 panels are hand-painted on a special Italian canvas.

Featuring Jayasri's quintessential mythical aesthetic, the art on the lehenga celebrates Anant's union with Radhika through deeply meaningful imagery.

The human figures representing the happy couple radiate a celestial aura that honours the divinity in their humanity. The fauna depicts Anant's fondness for animals, particularly elephants that are considered auspicious and beautiful.

The flowers in the lehanga represent Abu Sandeep's signature style.

The craftsmanship features meticulous hand embroidery of real gold Zardozi. A glittering sea of sequins shines over the most intricate spaces of Jayasri's art. It is paired with a blouse hand-embroidered entirely in Resham by master craftsmen at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

For the accessories, Radhika wore an emerald green with white beads work neckpiece, matching earnings and maang tikka.

Not only designer let Radhika's outfit do the talking her hairstyle also caught the attention.

Looking at the details, she opted for a lotus flower to accentuate her hairstyle.

Rhea, on her Instagram handle, shared the beautiful story behind the creation and photos of the bride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Earlier on July 12, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.

The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant captivated throughout the festivities with her impeccable style and grace.

For her vidai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

Meticulously styled by Rhea Kapoor, reflected a blend of cultural heritage and contemporary flair.

Her sindoori red Manish Malhotra lehenga featured intricate Karchobi work on a backless blouse, complemented by a brocade silk lehenga skirt adorned with Banarasi prints in vibrant sunset hues.

The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance.

Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The celebrations continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor