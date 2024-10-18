Radhika Merchant stuns in red and white outfit at her star-studded birthday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Radhika Merchant recently celebrated her birthday in grand style, and her pictures and videos from the event are all over social media.

The birthday bash was attended by many well-known celebrities, including cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as well as Bollywood stars Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor. However, it was Radhika who caught everyone's attention with her stunning fashion choices.

Social media influencer Orry shared glimpses of the birthday bash on his Instagram Stories, giving fans a sneak peek into the big fat birthday bash.

In one video, Radhika is seen cutting her birthday cake alongside her husband, Anant Ambani.

For the special occasion, Radhika (Ambanis' younger daughter-in-law) wore a white silk halter-neck top with backless detailing, paired with a striking red skirt. Anant wore a black and grey striped sweatshirt with black pants.

Radhika Merchant is the youngest daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani tied the knot on July 12 in Mumbai, as per Hindu rituals. The grand wedding ceremony was followed by a 'Shubh Aashirvaad' ceremony on July 13, which saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and distinguished religious leaders.

The subsequent grand reception on July 14 was also attended by prominent figures from the entertainment industry.

Global personalities such as John Cena, Kim Kardashian, Boris Johnson and Tony Blair were also part of Anant and Radhika's wedding functions

