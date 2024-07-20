Radhikka Madan opens up about her journey in 'Sarfira' as Rani Mhatre

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 : Bollywood actress Radhikka Madan is making waves with her latest release, 'Sarfira,' which features her alongside superstar Akshay Kumar.

The film, directed by national award winner Sudha Kongara, promises a captivating story set against the backdrop of India's booming startup culture and aviation industry.

Madan recently spoke withabout her role in the film, her acting journey, and her experience working with Akshay Kumar.

Reflecting on her role and the film, she expressed her passion for acting, highlighting how it allows her to fulfil dreams through her characters.

Acting, for Madan, has become a way to explore unlived experiences. She said, "I think all the dreams that were left unfulfilled, I can fulfil them through my characters," adding, "Like, I didn't go to college. I started working when I was 17-18 years old. I didn't complete college. So, when I was doing English Medium, I fulfilled that dream as well."

Madan also revealed that to prepare for her role in 'Sarfira', she underwent extensive training to master the Marathi dialect.

"We took Marathi classes in Marathi for a good 2-3 months," she revealed.

Her dedication extended to cultural immersion, "And I listened to Marathi songs, learnt their body language; also there is a local salon, they only speak Marathi there, so I used to go there to get services done like nail services or something like that."

Speaking about her connection to her role, she said, "Rani as a character is very fiery, driven and independent. These qualities in her attracted me. I became an actor because I get easily bored of one life, I wanted to do something that challenges me a lot."

Regarding her co-star Akshay Kumar, Madan praised his professionalism and dedication on set saying, "He's a thorough professional and I love that quality about him. We shared great chemistry on screen."

On a lighter note, she also shared an anecdote about her early morning call time on set with Akshay.

"I entered my vanity at 3:50 am before the call time which was 4 am and an AD came running and said, get ready quickly. I said, why should I get ready quickly? I came earlier than the call time. I will take my time, whatever time you have given me to come to the set. He said, no, Akshay sir, came at 3:30! So, I was like, no matter how professional I become, he was one step ahead of me," she said.

The actress also revealed the emotional moments she experiences during screenings. "Whenever I've read my name on the credits at every screening, that's when I realize where I've come from. That's when I start crying. When I look to the left, usually my first screening is with my parents or family. So they also cry. Whenever they hear that name, they cry themselves."

Madan also touched upon the film's portrayal of a changing societal landscape. "I do believe that the younger generation is more progressive when it comes to both partners working," she said.

Looking forward, Radhikka Madan shared details about her upcoming projects. She mentioned her next film, 'Roomi Ki Sharafat', which marks her another collaboration with Maddock Films. Describing it as a comedy, she also mentioned another upcoming film, 'Sana', which has received international recognition and won several awards at international festivals.

