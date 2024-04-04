Radio Ga-Ga: Armaan Malik to make FM debut with ‘Only Just Begun’

Mumbai, April 4 Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, who recently performed with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, is making his radio debut with the show titled ‘Only Just Begun’.

The show promises a stellar lineup of guests, both nationally and internationally acclaimed from the music industry.

Over a six-week global rollout, Armaan candidly discusses his musical journey, vision and passion alongside esteemed guests.

Talking about his radio debut, Armaan said: “I'm absolutely elated to introduce 'Only Just Begun Radio', my inaugural radio show. It's been an incredible journey curating and sharing meaningful conversations with talented musicians, both from India and beyond.”

“ 'Only Just Begun Radio' serves as a safe space for these guests to candidly share their stories, and how their journeys have intertwined with mine in profound ways. More than just a radio show, we aspire to unveil the compelling stories behind everyone’s favourite artists and their melodies, offering listeners an authentic and immersive audio experience like no other,” he added.

The show will be released on Apple Music worldwide on April 5.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Armaan lent his voice to ‘Jazbaati Hai Dil’ for ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ and ‘Jeetega Tera Junoon’ for ‘Patna Shuklla’.

